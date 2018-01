SASKATOON (WIVB) – Despite trailing by six goals in the first quarter, the Buffalo Bandits stormed back to beat the Rush on Friday night in overtime.

Down 15-14 with just seconds left, Josh Byrne ripped a shot to tie the game. In the overtime period, the Bandits needed less than two minutes to net the game winner from Pat Saunders.

With the win the Bandits improve to 3-3 and knock off a previously unbeaten Rush team.