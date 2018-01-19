Big 4 Hoops squads play on busy Friday of college hoops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo, Canisius and St. Bonaventure all played on national television on Friday night, making for an exciting evening for Big 4 hoops fans.

The UB men improved to 6-0 in MAC play and continue a 7-0 run with a 84-74 win over Western Michigan. Buffalo was led by CJ Massinburg and Jeremy Harris who each had 20 points. Dontay Caruthers returned to action with the Bulls and played limited minutes. Last season’s MAC defensive player of the year has been battling a foot injury.

Canisius also picked up a conference victory finishing 68-59 over Manhattan. The Golden Griffins trailed the Jaspers by a point at halftime but came out of the break with good shooting, including six three pointers from Isaiah Reese. The Griffs improve to 6-1 in the MAAC and sit in first place.

St. Bonaventure didn’t have the same fate, falling on the road to Davidson, 83-73. After being picked to finish atop the Atlantic 10, the Bonnies have been struggling in the conference where they now sit at 2-4. Matt Mobley had 25 points for the Bonnies with Jaylen Adams finishing with 18.

Niagara joins the action on Saturday afternoon when they play Fairfield.