Buffalo and Erie County Library to host job far Jan. 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library will host a job fair at the Downtown Central Library (1 Lafayette Square) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The event is free and open to the public. Job seekers are asked to bring their resume and to dress for success.

Employers attending include:

  • AAA Western and Central New York
  • Adecco
  • AMAK Health Care Agency American Medical Response
  • Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
  • Catholic Health
  • ConServe
  • Fetch Logistics
  • Fidelis Care
  • GEICO
  • HR Partners Staffing
  • iQor
  • Job Corps
  • Kelly Services
  • Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara, Inc.
  • Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority
  • People Ready
  • Seneca Resorts & Casinos
  • Spectrum
  • Sykes Enterprises, Inc.
  • Univera Healthcare
  • The Vinyl Outlet

For more information, call 716-858-8900 or click here. 

