Buffalo and Erie County Library to host job far Jan. 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library will host a job fair at the Downtown Central Library (1 Lafayette Square) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The event is free and open to the public. Job seekers are asked to bring their resume and to dress for success.

Employers attending include:

AAA Western and Central New York

Adecco

AMAK Health Care Agency American Medical Response

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

Catholic Health

ConServe

Fetch Logistics

Fidelis Care

GEICO

HR Partners Staffing

iQor

Job Corps

Kelly Services

Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara, Inc.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority

People Ready

Seneca Resorts & Casinos

Spectrum

Sykes Enterprises, Inc.

Univera Healthcare

The Vinyl Outlet

For more information, call 716-858-8900 or click here.