Buffalo and Erie County Library to host job far Jan. 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library will host a job fair at the Downtown Central Library (1 Lafayette Square) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The event is free and open to the public. Job seekers are asked to bring their resume and to dress for success.
Employers attending include:
- AAA Western and Central New York
- Adecco
- AMAK Health Care Agency American Medical Response
- Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
- Catholic Health
- ConServe
- Fetch Logistics
- Fidelis Care
- GEICO
- HR Partners Staffing
- iQor
- Job Corps
- Kelly Services
- Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara, Inc.
- Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority
- People Ready
- Seneca Resorts & Casinos
- Spectrum
- Sykes Enterprises, Inc.
- Univera Healthcare
- The Vinyl Outlet
For more information, call 716-858-8900 or click here.