BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 27-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Buffalo man at a neighborhood block party in July 2015.

Cornelius Jones has been charged with second degree murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon. It’s alleged that he fatally shot Dequan Griggs at a neighborhood party on Montana Street July 5, 2015.

Jones pleaded not guilty and was taken into custody. Bail was set at $125,000.

If convicted, Jones faces 25 years to life in prison.