Buffalo Zoo welcomes new snow leopard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo has welcomed a new snow leopard.

The zoo says the one-year-old male, named Altai, “is right at home in these frigid January temperatures” and “is adjusting well to his new habitat at the Zoo.”

He came from the Akron Zoo and arrived in Buffalo this past October.

Altai will share an environment with a two-year-old female snow leopard named Sabrina as part of a breeding recommendation.

In the wild, there are roughly 5,000 of these animals left. Normally, snow leopards are found in Central Asia, Siberia and the Himalayan Mountains.

There are approximately 600-700 in zoos worldwide.

