Cat’s Pajamas Hotel aims to give felines a purrrfect experience

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — When you’re away, the cats will play.

“We offer that service to somebody so that they know that that cat is taken of while they’re on vacation so they enjoy their vacation instead of worry about their cat,” said Sarah Brunner, Cat’s Pajamas Feline Hotel owner.

The Cat’s Pajamas Feline Hotel can take in up to 30 cats at a time. For owner Sarah Brunner it’s cat heaven.

“There’s something about cats, they just give you love in such a different way that it feels personal. Where a dog will give love to anybody I think so they are special to me,” said Brunner.

Of course the feline hotel takes care of all of the basics like food, water, and a clean litter box, and your kitty’s medical needs are covered here too.

“I’ve learned how to do diabetic shots. I can do medications, we pretty much take anything. Friendly, non-friendly, aggressive, shy,” said Brunner.

Cats can stay here for months at a time, like Sheeba who has been there since November and doesn’t leave until next month.

“We live right down the road so it’s easy for me to pop in and out so I’m here minimum twice a day. Times all depend on the cats. The cats literally run my schedule,” said Brunner.

The feline hotel does have some regular guests.

“Ringo right here is one of them is his mom travels for work pretty much monthly so I see him every couple of weeks,” said Brunner.

There’s several cat trees for guests to play on and each cat gets plenty of attention.

“They can come out, they’re out with me right in this room they can climb all over the futon, all over the counters, the cupboards, you name it wherever they want to go they pretty much can go,” said Brunner.

For more information go to http://catspjsfelinehotel.com/