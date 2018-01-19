Chautauqua County man facing multiple charges after attempting to evade law enforcement

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Chautauqua County man is facing several charges after attempting to evade arrest by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning.

Dylan M. Murphy, 20, of Ripley, was charged with resisting arrest, first degree burglary, second degree assault, criminal mischief, and petit larceny.

According to sheriff’s reports. Murphy was known to have two felony warrants for burglary and assault as well as two misdemeanor warrants for criminal mischief and petit larceny when he was spotted at a South State Street residence on Friday.

Murphy attempted to evade arrest by running from the residence.

During a foot chase, Murphy was tased.

He was held without bail.