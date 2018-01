BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 23-year-old Cheektowaga man has been found guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Raekwon Barnes was arrested April 3 by a parole officer during a parole search of his home after the officer discovered a loaded and operable firearm in the basement.

Barnes faces a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 15 years in prison with five years post-release supervision as a second violent felony offender when he is sentenced Feb. 20.