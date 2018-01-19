Def Leppard and Journey coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Buffalo this May.
The bands will perform at the KeyBank Center as part of a co-headlining tour of 58 cities.
Ticket information for the May 26 concert has not been released.
