BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fall Out Boy is coming to Buffalo, along with Machine Gun Kelly and a special guest.

The concert will take place on September 2 at 7 p.m. at the KeyBank Center.

It is part of the Mania Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 29 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $30.50 to $70.50.

They can be bought at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or by calling 1-888-223-6000.