Family of WVU student who died during fraternity pledging event reaches “landmark settlement”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The WNY family of a college student who died while pledging a fraternity at West Virginia University have reached a “landmark” settlement.

The family of Nolan Burch sued two of the individual Kappa Sigma fraternity members, the Kappa Sigma organization, West Virginia University, and the owners of the house where the pledging event occurred. The terms of the settlement are confidential, but the case is a “landmark” for West Virginia, Lawlor Quinlan of Connors LLP, who is representing the family, said.

Nolan was 18 when he died of alcohol poisoning after being given a bottle of whiskey to drink at a “big brother” event with Kappa Sigma. After becoming incapacitated from drinking in just 90 minutes, Nolan was carried by fraternity brothers to a wooden table. The fraternity members didn’t call 911 until they saw him turning blue, at which point it was too late, said Quinlan.

“They should have obtained medical attention for Nolan,” Quinlan said. “If they had obtained medical attention for him in time, he would have been fine by the next morning.”

Nolan’s parents are using the money for the NMB Foundation, an organization they set up in Nolan’s honor. The foundation’s goal is to educate high school and college students about the dangers of hazing, and to call 911 if they see someone drunk enough to require medical attention.

They have already had some engagement with the foundation locally, Quinlan said, but they are looking to take it nationally.

“There’s nothing good that comes from pressuring someone to drink alcohol,” he added.