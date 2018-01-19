Flu shots urged as hospitalizations rise across NY state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State health officials say a drastic rise in flu cases has hospitalized more than 1,600 New Yorkers this past week alone.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Thursday that all New Yorkers six months of age and older over who haven’t received a flu shot yet should get vaccinated as soon as possible. The Democrat says the health department reports influenza cases rose by 54 percent over the past week, with new cases diagnosed in all 62 counties.

Officials say the 1,606 New Yorkers hospitalized the past week with lab-confirmed flu is the highest weekly number since the health agency reporting began in 2004.

Health officials say as of last Sunday, there were 17,362 confirmed cases of flu reported, with more than 5,200 people hospitalized this season.