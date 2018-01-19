Former patient of pediatrician charged with child porn possession speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rochester-area pediatrician Dr. David Blasczak was arrested this week following an investigation that started years ago.

In addition to purchasing child pornography, he has admitted to taking pictures of his young patients, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy. Blasczak paid the subject’s parents and told them the photos were for research.

The tight-knit community of Clyde relied on Blasczak for years and trusted him with their children.

One mother, identified as Tammy, took her children to his office, which is across the street from her home.

Her son Marcus complained about going to his office, but his mother trusted Blasczak because he was a well-known family doctor in town.

Marcus said he always felt something about the doctor was off.

“Like the way he was touching me on physicals and stuff- I told my mom he was weird and I didn’t go back after that,” Marcus said.

Newark Police in Wayne County confirm there was a criminal complaint made against Blasczak in Sept. 2015. Police say the doctor was accused of trying to take photos of a young girl, between the ages of four and six, underneath her skirt while the girl was sitting on the floor with her legs crossed at kindergarten orientation. Police are working with the Dept. of Homeland Security and State Police for the investigation.

The agency Blasczak was associated with- Finger Lakes Health- says they fired him when they found out about the investigation and are cooperating.

In 2010, state police reportedly conducted an investigation and handed it over to the Wayne County DA’s office. The DA’s office has no comment at this time.