Hochul intends to run for Lt. Gov again

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says she fully intends to run for the position again this Fall, and has no plans to challenge Republican Chris Collins for the 27th Congressional district seat.

There have been reports that she was being urged to do so.

Hochul says there’s still a lot of work to be done in the state, and that she’s not done yet.

There have also been reports that House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi personally reached out to the Lt. Gov, asking her to run for Congress.

When Hochul was asked about it this week, she said that call never happened. Hochul says she enjoys serving the entire state.

Hochul says she’s working with the Governor to get the message out about the State of the State, and closing a huge budget deficit.

