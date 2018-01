BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The best game in town on Friday night was at Northtown Center where St. Joe’s and Williamsville North met on the ice.

The Spartans scored in the final seconds of the first period en route to a 3-1 win. Williamsville North remains unbeaten on the season improving to 8-0-2.

On the hardwood, Williamsville South’s Greg Dolan was honored as the school’s all time leading scorer before tip off with Williamsville East.

Dolan scored 30 points in a 74-40 win for the Billies.