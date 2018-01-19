Mother of homicide victim still searching for anwers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-  Alvin “Duke’ McDowell was shot and killed New Year’s Day 2017.

His death was the second homicide of the year, and it remains unsolved.

“Somebody did see or hear something that night,” said McDowell’s mother, Lucrecia Watkins.

She’s hoping someone will speak up and help homicide detectives solve her son’s murder.

MORE | New Year’s Day shootings not random, police say

McDowell was shot multiple times and killed while he lay asleep in his car on McNeely way in Buffalo.

Watkins believes her 25-year-old son had drank too much to drive home, and was sleeping it off.

He was one of three people killed New Year’s Day.

Buffalo Police detectives don’t believe this shooting was random, and say McDowell’s killer likely knew him.

Watkins believes people are afraid to speak up.

Crimestoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and Buffalo Police are offering an additional $1,500.

Watkins is working to raise more money for a reward; she won’t stop until she has answers.

“You’re never going to get over it, you’re never going to see that person come through the door or hear their voice. And it’s kind of rough because you know I believe in my heart that it’s someone that I know, that we were close to that’s responsible for this,” Watkins told News 4.

McDowell left behind two young children. His mom said he loved to joke around and had just moved into a new apartment when he was killed.

There are currently 33 unsolved homicides in Buffalo from 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at 716-847-2255.

