“No credible threat found” in social media threat against Wellsville school

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Wellsville Central School District is investigating a threat against the secondary school made via social media over the weekend.

The district said Friday that school administrators and law enforcement have not been able to determine that a credible threat existed, although the investigation is ongoing.

“At no time was the security of the students in jeopardy,” the school said in Friday’s statement. “A public statement was not made earlier in order to not jeopardize the law enforcement investigation.”

The student who issued the message and the students’ parents are cooperating with law enforcement.

The district learned of the message through another student.

“We continue to encourage students and parents that if they see or hear any kind of a threat, they report it immediately,” the statement said.