No motive uncovered for Las Vegas mass shooting

The Associated Press Published:
Stephen Paddock
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. Police initially said Stephen Paddock stopped firing on the music festival concert crowd below to shoot through his door and wound a Mandalay Bay security guard who was outside. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, they said the guard actually was wounded before Paddock started the massacre. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that investigators believe Paddock acted alone in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.

Lombardo says he does not expect charges to be filed against Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who had been previously called a person of interest in the case.

Lombardo said the investigation found that Paddock had possessed child pornography.

