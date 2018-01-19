Numerous pigs seized from Cattaraugus County farm

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — 25 pigs were taken from a farm in Cattaraugus County.

It is not clear where in the county the pigs were, but the Cattaraugus County SPCA confirmed to News 4 that they worked with Farm Sanctuary to remove some of the animals on Tuesday.

In all, there were 85 pigs at the farm.

According to Farm Sanctuary, the pigs were “emaciated and mange-ridden” and neither food or water sources could be seen.

“It’s outrageous that this man has been allowed to torture pigs for nearly two decades,” Farm Sanctuary National Shelter Director Susie Coston said. “The last time we were called to his property, we found pigs literally frozen to the ground. We urge the court to prosecute this known animal abuser to the fullest extent of the law and prevent him from ever having animals in his care again. We’re grateful for our strong relationship with the Cattaraugus County SPCA and the Cattaraugus County Office of the Sheriff, who diligently investigate cruelty cases on farms and contact us to help these beings get the love and care they so desperately need.”

In 2002, Farm Sanctuary responded to a cruelty case involving more than 125 pigs at the same property, they say.

The group is looking to find homes for more of the pigs that remain at the farm.