Officials expect more flooding along Lake Ontario this spring

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Public officials along the Lake Ontario shoreline say right now, all signs point toward more flooding this spring. In 2017, several communities along the lake were ripped apart by the high waters.

According to data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Lake Ontario waters in Olcott reached depths of 245.75 feet. That is about eight inches higher than the same date in 2017.

The International Joint Commission, which controls the water levels, says last year’s wet spring was to blame for all of the flooding from Niagara County all the way to Watertown. But some have blamed the fact that water levels were already higher when spring began.

In Newfane, there was some erosion caused by the waves. The town supervisor has been watching water levels this winter. He says it would be silly not to expect more flooding this coming spring, and that it could be as bad as last spring.

“Can we handle it? I don’t know,” said Supervisor Timothy Horanburg. “A lot of our infrastructure has already been weakened from last year. The yacht club, they had an entire wall collapse and just now are getting that repaired at a cost of $160,000. We will handle it. We certainly don’t want to be faced with that again.”

To prepare, Newfane is getting the pumps they used last year maintenanced right now. They’ve also stored all of the sandbags they used in the DPW building, in case they need them again.

Emergency management coordinators from across the entire shoreline will be meeting in February to come up with a plan.