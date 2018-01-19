Officials: Turpin children were starved, the dogs were well-fed

The dogs are at a shelter, and authorities plan to find a new home for them as a pair.

“They are in good condition, very active and friendly,” Perris city spokesman Joseph Vargo said of the two 1-year-old Maltese mixes.

The dogs will get a new home on February 5 when the winners of a raffle, open to locals only, are announced.

City residents will need to apply in the next week and be prepared to have their homes checked out.

Vargo said the dogs — a black one named Fluffy and a white one with no known name — bark and wag their tails when they meet people and look pretty happy.

The dogs will get their shots and be spayed before being adopted out.