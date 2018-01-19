Parents want unrestricted NFTA passes for high school students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo city school parents want their high school students to have more access to NFTA buses and trains. The school board and the transit authority are negotiations a new contract.

Parents want NFTA passes given to students to be completely unrestricted. Any route, any time. Right now, that’s not the case. Parents say the current rule could put their children in danger.

“What we’re advocating for now is one pass that give students accessibility,” said Larry Scott, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization.

Right now, the students’ NFTA passes are restricted to certain routes that get them to and from school.

“Too many complications,” said Keith Jones, another member of the BPTO, and father to a Bennett High School student. “We’re talking about children and safety.

Jones’s daughter is a cheerleader. To illustrate the problem, he told us about what happened after one recent basketball game.

“The game started late, so it was over at about nine,” Jones said. “So the bus didn’t come. They had to go all the way to UB to get on the train to catch the bus to come home.”

The district spends $8 million each year so that the NFTA can send 20,000 students to school. But the NFTA points out the service costs $10 million.

In a statement, with negotiations ongoing, the district said, “Students need a one-pass system that covers their transportation needs. It’s a customer service issue. Equal service for equal pay.”

An NFTA official told News 4, “If the (school) board is interested in changing policies and/or procedures, we welcome and encourage the district to communicate that to us, versus negotiating through the media, which isn’t helpful to anyone.”

“Part of a public school system is honoring the voice of parents and students,” said Scott.