Pedestrian critically injured in Niagara Falls hit and run

PHOTO Courtesy of Rob Shots

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police are investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that happened Friday afternoon at 24th Street and Independence Avenue.

The victim, a 57-year-old Niagara Falls man, was struck by a southbound vehicle in the 800 block of 24th Street around 3:15 p.m. Friday. The vehicle was described as a large SUV or pickup truck. The vehicle fled the scene southbound toward Pine Avenue.

The victim was treated by Niagara Falls Fire and AMR Ambulance and transported to ECMC, where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716)286-4711.

