Salamanca town board elects new supervisor following Michael Phillips’ death

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Salamanca Town Board has selected a new town supervisor after Supervisor Michael Phillips died in December.

Councilman Wayne Riddle told News 4 the board voted 3 to 2 to appoint Timothy Jackson as the new supervisor.

Jackson will begin his duties Feb. 1.

Phillips and wife Donna, who was the town’s clerk-elect, died while crossing the road in front of their home on Dec. 15 after being struck by a vehicle.

The driver, Kevin Donaldson, Jr., 27, of Cattaraugus, was charged with vehicular manslaughter.