State comptroller’s office says State Commission on Corrections is falling short of expectations

News 4 Staff Published:

(WIVB) – The state agency that oversees prisons and jails in New York is falling short of expectations, according to a report released Friday by state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The report is widely critical of the State Commission on Corrections, an agency that played a major role in cases in Western New York, especially the death of inmate Richard Metcalf, Jr.

The Commission says Metcalf died in Nov. 2012, after being severely beaten and strangled by jail deputies at the holding center downtown.

The criminal case is now considered to be closed after multiple investigations found no criminal wrongdoing on behalf of the deputies.

Today’s report said the commission is failing when it comes to responding and analyzing complaints from inmates.

DiNapoli recommended the commission implement a system to retain and analyze information from correctional facilities to better identify problematic trends, monitor accreditation results and look-up inspections from the state, come up with a way to track inmate complaints and grievances, and implement action plans from those complaints.

