This hotel in Hamburg is just for cats

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Attention cat lovers: a special hotel in Hamburg is catering to cats, focusing on giving felines in WNY a purr-fect experience.

The Cat’s Pajamas Feline Hotel can take in up to 30 cats at a time.

They take care of all the basics like food, water, and a clean litter box, as well as medical needs.

For owner Sarah Brunner, it’s cat heaven.

“There’s something about cats,” Brunner said. “They just give you love in such a different way that it feels personal- where a dog will give love to anybody.”

 

