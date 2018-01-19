USS Little Rock to remain in Montreal until wintry weather conditions improve

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (WIVB) – The U.S.S. Little Rock will remain in port in Montreal until wintry weather conditions improve and the ship can safely move through the St. Lawrence Seaway, Lt. Commander Courtney Hillson confirmed Friday.

“Significant weather conditions prevented the ship from departing Montreal earlier this month and icy conditions continue to intensify,” Hillson said.”The temperatures in Montreal and throughout the transit area have been colder than normal, and included near-record low temperatures, which created significant and historical conditions in the late December, early January time frame.”

Keeping the ship in Montreal until waterways are clear will ensure the safety of ship and crew, and will have limited impact on the ship’s operational schedule, Hillson said.

“Little Rock, which was commissioned in Buffalo, New York, Dec. 16, will continue her transit to Mayport, Florida, when weather and seaway conditions permit,” she said.

While in port, the crew of Little Rock will continue to focus on training, readiness and certifications.