JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Once I had been banging on the door and I wasn’t getting any response, I started kicking the door as hard as I could.”

Jen Grey described how she tried to jump into action when she saw a home go up in flames Thursday morning.

Grey says she couldn’t open the door at 21 Carey Pl. in Jamestown. Inside was an elderly man who did not survive.

The Jamestown Fire Department told WNY News Now the fire was an accident, but they did not explain how it started.