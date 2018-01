TOWN OF VICTOR, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police arrested a woman they say was drunk when she tried to pick up a child from daycare.

Authorities say Stephanie Kukurudza, 39, showed up to the daycare facility in Victor on Thursday.

After Troopers interviewed her, they charged her with aggravated DWI.

Kukurudza will be back in court next week.