Arrest warrant issued for man who neglected 11 cows in Cattaraugus County

By Published:

COLD SPRING, NY.Y (WIVB)- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Willoughby, Ohio man accused of animal abuse in Cattaraugus County.

42-year-old Charles Brickman is accused of abandonment and cruelty to animals after neglecting to take care of 11 cows on his Lebanon Road property.

The Sheriff reports that Brickman failed to provide food, water and shelter for the cows. He is also accused of leaving the area without setting up care for the animals.

Officials began their investigation after receiving complaints from neighbors about wandering cows and insufficient fencing. The SPCA relocated the cows to a new farm on December 30th.

If anyone makes contact with Charles Brickman they are asked to contact Cattaraugus County Sheriff at 716-938-2217.

 

