Lakeview dog saves owners from carbon monoxide poisoning

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A couple from Lakeview is crediting their pit-bull for saving their lives.

Attentive, and well trained, ruby the pit-bull doesn’t bark very often.

Ronene Ando says, “Typically she only barks for one reason, and that’s if someone is at the door.”

So Thursday night, when she wouldn’t stop barking, Ando and her husband Chris knew something was up:

“That went on for about an hour and a half, and I guess at that point, I knew something was up. She got up and went downstairs,she opened up the gate and was standing down there.”

The Andos had put a propane heater in their basement recently, and immediately Ando smelled carbon monoxide. Ruby picked up the smell and got her owners attention.

Ronene Ando said, “Probably if it weren’t for Ruby, I can’t say, I don’t know.”

Ruby is a trained therapy dog through Paws for Love with the SPCA,, but doesn’t have rescue training. Ando says, this was all instinct.

She said, “Dogs are typically intuitive. I believe that breed is even more so with all the research I’ve done, and I think that was it hands down.”

Ando and her husband Chris are advocates for pit bulls. She wants the community to know there are misconceptions about this breed.

She said, “The breed has a bad rap. They are very protective, and they are really amazing dogs if they are trained well and kept active.”