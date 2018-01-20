Niagara County K9 passes away

LOCKPORT, N,Y, (WIVB)- The Niagara County Sheriff’s office has announced the passing of canine officer EJ.

The canine’s handler, Deputy Richard Bull, discovered Canine EJ unresponsive inside his kennel. Preliminary findings suggest Canine EJ passed away from a medical condition known as gastric torsion of the stomach; however, an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the true cause of death.

EJ came to the Sheriff’s office from Hungary and started in March 2017.

“Canine EJ and his partner, Deputy Richard Bull were New York State certified in criminal apprehension, area searches, building searches, muzzle deployment, tactical high-risk deployment, tracking and advanced narcotics detection. During their career as a canine team, Deputy Bull and Canine EJ were responsible for several successful tracks, the recovery of numerous pieces of evidence and discovery of illegal narcotics. They also conducted several demonstrations at various events throughout Niagara County,including Lockport Blue, D.A.R.E., Young Marines and the Niagara County Fair. While Canine EJ’s tenure with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office was short, he undoubtedly will be remembered for his hard work, loyal friendship to Deputy Bull and service to Niagara County” said Sheriff James Voutour in a statement released Saturday.

Canine EJ was named after LCpl. Eric James Orlowski, a United States Marine, fellow Marine and friend of Deputy Bull, who was killed in action on March 22, 2003 during Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq.