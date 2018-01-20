Pembroke Lady Dragons get ready for annual “Shooting For a Cure” game

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Pembroke girls basketball team will be hosting their 7th Annual ‘Shooting For A Cure!’ game on Thursday, Jan. 25th.

They’ll play against visiting Oakfield-Alabama in support of funding research efforts at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

“Shooting For a Cure!” is a yearly basketball game held to raise money for Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Ideas for “Shooting For a Cure!” began in 2011 when the Pembroke Girls Basketball team was looking for a way to support a community member who was fighting breast cancer.

The first official fundraising event was held in January 2012 and raised $4,100.

Support from the community, local businesses and sports teams has grown over the years, leading to donations of auction items from the Buffalo Sabres, Bisons and Bandits.

Direct online donations are now being accepted in support of Shooting For A Cure! at: http://give.roswellpark.org/goto/ShootingForACurePGBB.

The JV game with Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game tipping off around 7 p.m.