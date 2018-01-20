Pembroke Lady Dragons get ready for annual “Shooting For a Cure” game

By Published:

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Pembroke girls basketball team will be hosting their 7th Annual ‘Shooting For A Cure!’ game on Thursday, Jan. 25th.

They’ll play against visiting Oakfield-Alabama in support of funding research efforts at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

“Shooting For a Cure!” is a yearly basketball game held to raise money for Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Ideas for “Shooting For a Cure!” began in 2011 when the Pembroke Girls Basketball team was looking for a way to support a community member who was fighting breast cancer.

The first official fundraising event was held in January 2012 and raised $4,100.

Support from the community, local businesses and sports teams has grown over the years, leading to donations of auction items from the Buffalo Sabres, Bisons and Bandits.

Direct online donations are now being accepted in support of Shooting For A Cure! at: http://give.roswellpark.org/goto/ShootingForACurePGBB.

The JV game with Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity game tipping off around 7 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s