Rochester Chick-fil-A set to open in April

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Chick-fil-A has selected narrowed down their projected opening to the month of April.

The restaurant had previously said they were hoping to have the new Greece location open in the Spring.

Brenda Morroe, released the following statement about the new location:

“Chick-fil-A is excited to open its second Upstate New York restaurant in Greece with a projected April grand opening date. We look forward to sharing details about the confirmed opening date, hiring and grand opening events in the near future.”