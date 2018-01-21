Hundreds of people attend Women’s March in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people demonstrated across the country Sunday for the 2nd annual Women’s March. They’re advocating for equality and empowerment. Hundreds of people rallied in downtown Buffalo Sunday afternoon.

Standing in solidarity — hundreds of people showed up at City Hall in Buffalo for the 2nd annual Women’s March to rally for several reasons including women’s rights, healthcare and immigration reform and racial equality.

In a sea of signs, it was some of the smallest supporters who had the biggest message.

“I can do anything,” said 8-year-old Kylie Romito.

8-year-old Kylie Romito came to the march with her mother and older brother Nathan.

“The world needs social justice and I’m very happy to see all of these people coming here to march,” said 10-year-old Nathan Romito.

“It’s like inspiring,” said 13-year-old Sara Herkey.

What’s more inspiring, seeing so many young faces in the crowd, sharing their own message of unity like Parker Levin.

“Everyone should be equal no matter what you look like or what ethnic race you are or what gender because we all are humans,” said Parker Levin who came to the march with her mother.

Many parents say it was important to bring their children to the march.

“I really wanted to make sure our kids understand that everybody’s created equally,” said Meredith Levin.

They say it’s necessary to help them understand, even at a young age, no matter the issue, the movement, or march — they have a voice.

“Having conversations about issues that come up and why we’re upset and how we feel about it and what we can do as a family, what we can do as a country to combat it,” said Levin.

Organizers say this year there’s a push to polls as nationwide, Women’s March is promoting voter registration.