Monster in the Great Lakes: Information on sea lampreys

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) –When you think of a vampire, you think of a blood sucking villain. Sometimes that villain is in the form of a fish.

Originally from the Atlantic Ocean, Sea Lampreys, otherwise known as the vampire fish, invaded the Great Lakes in the early 20th century.

Ted Lawrence, Communication specialist for The Great Lakes Fishery Commission, told News 4, “They came in from the Atlantic Ocean through canals we built for the ships to get into the great lakes for shipping. They adapted to fresh water and started attacking all of our fish.”

Quickly they spread and by the 1950’s they became the most destructive invasive species, killing every 6 out of 7 fish they attack. Each lamprey kills up to 40 pounds of fish in a 12 month period if they go uncontrolled. The way they do that is how they earned their nickname. Lawrence said, “They use that toothy mouth and it sucks on a side of a fish and then it uses its tongue to drill a hole through the fish to suck its blood and fluid out.”

You may be wondering if you jump in the Great Lakes over the summer and go for a swim will the sea lamprey attack you? The good news is, the answer is no. Lawrence explained the reason why. He said, “Sea lampreys like cold blooded organisms, they like cold deep water and of course we swim in warm shallow water so we are safe.”

To combat the problem, a chemical called TFM is placed upstream where the lamprey spawn. The chemical is specifically crafted to only harm the larvae of the blood sucking fish and not harmful to the environment in anyway. Since they started the process, the population has been knocked back 90 percent. Lawrence says that is one of the most successful invasive species programs in the world.

The victory of the program has allowed a full recovery of fish in the Great Lakes and it has brought the industry back up to a booming 7 billion dollars across the United States and Canada.

If you’d like more information on the invasive species you can find it at sealamprey.org.