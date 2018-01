CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A North Tonawanda man was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Friday after police say he walked up to a city police car and poured his beer out.

Officials say City of Tonawanda Officer Eric Foels was filling out a report inside his car when 45-year-old David Serrano approached the vehicle and poured his beer on the hood. Serrano began to walk away and was detained by officers, after refusing to cooperate.

Serrano was held on $250 bail