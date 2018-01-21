Orchard Park Presbyterian Mission team helps with Harvey relief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A team of 27 community members returned from Houston after serving one week with Hurricane Harvey relief.

The team from Orchard Park Presbyterian Church and 10 from Auburn United Methodist Auburn, Alabama served together with hurricane disaster repairs.

The teams consisted of college students and adults of all ages.

Volunteers say they were surprised to find how bad the damage is in Houston, months later.

Volunteer, Jamie Owens, said, “You didn’t realize until you see the water line the damage. Nobody was living there, and the house is empty. It looked like somebody came in and threw out every possession they had.”

The team served in various capacities to help homeowners effected by the hurricane get back in their homes. Work included helping families in need and senior adults.

The joint team worked with Presbyterian Disaster Assistance partnering with Fuller Center Disaster Builders.

Last year Orchard Park Presbyterian Church served in Baton Rouge, LA after devastating floods hit that region.