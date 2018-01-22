10th annual Backyard Classic takes place at Canalside

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hockey players were out in force in downtown Buffalo this weekend.

Canalside hosted the 10th annual Backyard Classic.

Since it started, the three-on-three hockey tournament has had 175 teams, 500 players, and has raised more than $75,000.

The original tournament was held in a backyard and had 24 participants.

The tournament moved to Canalside two years ago.

“It’s a combination of a uniqueness of being in downtown Buffalo and being able to do it outside with no roof,” Canalside General Manager Matt LaSota said. “It’s unique because you can get eight rinks all along the surface and you really can’t do that in this setting anywhere else in western New York.”

The money raised this year goes to the Western New York Physically Challenged Youth Sports organization.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s