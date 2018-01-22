10th annual Backyard Classic takes place at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hockey players were out in force in downtown Buffalo this weekend.

Canalside hosted the 10th annual Backyard Classic.

Since it started, the three-on-three hockey tournament has had 175 teams, 500 players, and has raised more than $75,000.

The original tournament was held in a backyard and had 24 participants.

The tournament moved to Canalside two years ago.

“It’s a combination of a uniqueness of being in downtown Buffalo and being able to do it outside with no roof,” Canalside General Manager Matt LaSota said. “It’s unique because you can get eight rinks all along the surface and you really can’t do that in this setting anywhere else in western New York.”

The money raised this year goes to the Western New York Physically Challenged Youth Sports organization.