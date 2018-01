CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chick-Fil-A is expecting to open its Cheektowaga location in the fourth quarter of 2018, a representative from the chain confirmed Monday.

The Cheektowaga location will be on Walden Avenue, in the former location of Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que.

A Chick-Fil-A will open in Greece in April 2018.

The statement from the chain added that Chick-Fil-A hopes to “be able to serve the Amherst community in the future”, but they “currently don’t have any locations to confirm”.