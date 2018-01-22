Dirschberger, former social services commissioner, indicted on rape charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s former Commissioner of Social Services, Al Dirschberger, traveled to Albany Monday to turn himself in to authorities after being indicted by an Albany County grand jury on rape and criminal sex act charges.

The indictment was handed up Tuesday afternoon, a little more than a month after Albany police said he raped one of his subordinate Erie County employees while the two were in the state capital to attend a conference on the taxpayer’s dime.

A warrant was issued for Dirschberger’s arrest on Wednesday.

Dirschberger is set to be arraigned Monday in Albany County Court, where he is expected to plead not guilty. The third-degree charges indicate a lack of consent.

Dirschberger was ordered to resign Dec. 28 after an internal investigation revealed his Dec. 5-6 trip to Albany led to “multiple violations of county policy” and a criminal investigation into allegations of rape.

The office of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz initially said that day in a release sent to the media, “Dirschberger resigned from his post for personal reasons.” It did not provide any other information.

However, a few hours after News 4 broke the news of the criminal investigation, Poloncarz called a press conference to provide additional details.

“I am very disappointed,” Poloncarz said Dec. 28 “I am angry, to put it mildly, with this entire situation because this is not something you should have to deal with. But once we had a problem, we moved to deal with it.”

Poloncarz said at the news conference he moved quickly after learning Dec. 23 about a criminal investigation against Dirschberger. Poloncarz said he reached out to a detective with the Albany Police Department, who told him then Dirschberger was the subject of that investigation.

Dirschberger sent an email to Poloncarz Dec. 28, which said he was resigning for personal reasons.

Dirschberger, who was appointed by Poloncarz in 2015, regularly traveled on behalf of the county, and was in the state capital on Dec. 6, when law enforcement sources said the incident allegedly happened.

First Deputy Commissioner Marie Cannon has been serving as acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is found. A search for his replacement is underway.

Dirschberger is also a longtime girls and women’s coach. He’s listed as the assistant coach of the Niagara University’s softball team. He is a former assistant coach of the Canisius College softball team. His biography states he “spent six years coaching football, basketball and track and field at Cheektowaga Central High School before taking over the Niagara softball program. He also coached the St. Mary’s High School girls basketball team from 1993-2000.”

On Monday, Niagara University’s Athletic Director, Simon Gray, released a statement, saying “Niagara University takes matters such as these very seriously. We are aware of the allegations against Al Dirschberger, and we have placed him on administrative leave from his responsibilities with the Purple Eagles softball team.​”