Eichel Burns Flames in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Jack Eichel delivered the game-winning goal to send the Sabres to a 2-1 overtime win over Calgary. Eichel’s 19th goal of the season handed the Sabres their first victory in Calgary since 2003.

The Sabres bounced back with a strong effort following Saturday’s 7-1 loss to Dallas. “We were bitter about the way we played Saturday and rightfully so,” Eichel said following Monday’s win.

Goalie Chad Johnson dominated his former team by posting 32 saves on 33 shot attempts and Scott Wilson provided the Sabres other goal in the game.

The Sabres next game is Tuesday at Edmonton.