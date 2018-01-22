Eichel Burns Flames in OT

By Published: Updated:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-  Jack Eichel delivered the game-winning goal to send the Sabres to a 2-1 overtime win over Calgary.  Eichel’s 19th goal of the season handed the Sabres their first victory in Calgary since 2003.

The Sabres bounced back with a strong effort following Saturday’s 7-1 loss to Dallas. “We were bitter about the way we played Saturday and rightfully so,” Eichel said following Monday’s win.

Goalie Chad Johnson dominated his former team by posting 32 saves on 33 shot attempts and Scott Wilson provided the Sabres other goal in the game.

The Sabres next game is Tuesday at Edmonton.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s