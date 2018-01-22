FlipOut Academy teaches how to flip homes in Buffalo market

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new academy called FlipOut is breathing new life into the Eastern Hills Mall and teaching people how to rehab homes here in Western New York and sell them to turn a big profit.

“You can pick houses up here for $50,000 and then turn around and sell them for $150,000,” said Chris Naugle, FlipOut Academy founder.

Together Chris and Lorissa Naugle have flipped more than 150 homes, now they want to share that knowledge with other Western New Yorkers.

“We help everybody walk through to make sure that they don’t get themselves into hot water when they enter into the contract,” said Chris Naugle.

He says the first and hardest step is finding the home.

“Every home isn’t a good flip home cause there might not be equity in the house but it doesn’t make it bad investment so what we also teach is a lot of different strategies,” said Chris Naugle.

Once you find the home and work through the legalities and funding, it’s time to rehab and design it.

“I try to do everything neutral to make it really nice for an end buyer. White shaker style cabinets are my favorite, I love gray floors, gray walls. I’m like their personal renovation shopper, so I’ll go to the store and help them pick out tiles and design their bathrooms so they’re functional,” said Lorissa Naugle, FlipOut Academy founder.

Both Chris and Lorissa have several years of experience flipping homes but say you don’t need any experience or a lot of money to get started.

“That’s the myth. A lot of people think they need a lot of money and that’s why they put it off. They’re always saying oh well when I get money I’ll do this. You don’t, you need under $1,000 to enter into a real estate transaction,” said Chris Naugle.

Chris says because the housing market is rising now is a great time to do it, and on average, the process from start to finish takes about 6 months.

“Flipping houses the average profit is going to be about $20,000 to $30,000 in the Buffalo market,” said Chris Naugle.

Lorissa and Chris are also flipping a home on a pilot TV show airing on a major network soon, meanwhile the grand opening at the Eastern Hills Mall is expected within the next couple of weeks.