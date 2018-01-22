Former charter school administrator sentenced to one year in prison following probation violation

Related Coverage Former charter school CFO sentenced after stealing over $27,000 from school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Buffalo charter school administrator has been sentenced to one year in jail for violating the terms of her probation for a grand larceny charge she was convicted of after misappropriating thousands of dollars from the school.

Krista B. Schultz, 47, of Snyder, was convicted of third degree grand larceny in Oct. 2015 for misappropriating $27,567 from Oracle Charter School in Buffalo while she served as Chief Financial Officer there. She was sentenced to five years of probation.

As a condition of her probation, Schultz was required to make monthly payments to the school as restitution. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, she violated the terms of her probation by failing to make monthly payments and still owes $21,000 to the school.