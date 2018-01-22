Higher-end hotel offers pets a place to stay, play while family goes away

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of dogs lay on plush beds in glass enclosures. They bark when people or other other pups pass by but for the most part, all is calm inside the Comfort Creatures Pet Resort.

“It’s fun and playful,” said Emily Handschumaker, the owner at the animal inn. “It’s really more like a hotel.”

The business owner came up with the unusual kennel concept a few years back, opening the first location in Angola in 2011. The new building in Tonawanda is in the SPCA’s former space. It has room for 300 dogs to stay and play while their family goes away.

“I think now people realize their pets are part of the family and they’re looking for low stress boarding for them. It’s important for them to have the sights and sounds of home.”

Handschumaker says she saw a space for something like this in marketplace after looking for boarding for her dogs, only finding traditional kennels. She excited for the business to expand and to provide a sense of security for pets while their family members are traveling.

“Dogs love routine and consistency and it’s comforting for htem to know their routine isn’t going to change.”