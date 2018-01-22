House and Senate pass bill to reopen government

(CBS) – The House followed the Senate in passing legislation to reopen the government after a weekend-long shutdown 266-150. The Senate vote was 81-18. The measure now goes to President Trump Monday night for his signature, enabling the government to reopen for business Tuesday morning.

After the bill passed the Senate, Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell told senators that the weeks ahead would “require the best from all of us,” as they move on to negotiations over DACA and immigration, as well as military spending, disaster relief and health care. He chided Democrats and said he hoped that everyone could remember the lesson that “brinksmanship and hostage-taking do not work. They make bipartisan progress harder — not easier — to achieve.” He called on the Senate to “focus on the common good” and not the “warped priorities of extreme voices, no matter how loudly they shout at us to do otherwise.”

Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul voted against ending debate on the Senate bill, as did Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Cory Booker, Catherine Cortez Masto, Dianne Feinstein, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Mazie Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Ed Markey, Bob Menendez, Jeff Merkley, Chris Murphy, Jon Tester, Elizabeth Warren, and Ron Wyden. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, also voted against ending debate.

Senate Democrats agreed to the short-term spending bill to reopen the government in order to continue negotiating a longer-term spending bill, and they secured a commitment from Republican leaders that if there isn’t a deal addressing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program by the Feb. 8 expiration of the short-term spending bill, the Senate will immediately proceed to legislation dealing with DACA and immigration.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, said the shutdown inflicted needless costs on the country. He called on his colleagues to move forward in good faith not only on DACA, but also on military spending.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, expressed her opposition to the bill, as did Deputy Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland.

Now, the measure goest to President Trump’s desk. Once Mr. Trump signs it, the government will reopen. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders expects that to be early this evening, she told reporters Monday.

The government shutdown remained in effect Monday, after senators failed to come to an agreement to end it late Sunday night. Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell attempted to schedule a vote Sunday night that would end the shutdown, but Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer objected.

McConnell had promised that if by Feb. 8, there is no agreement on immigration, the Senate would address DACA and border security, as well as increased defense spending. “Let’s step back from the brink” and stop victimizing the American people and get back to work, McConnell argued.

House and Senate lawmakers met throughout the day Sunday to end the government shutdown as the impasse continued into the second day, with both chambers hoping to strike a deal on spending and immigration that would reopen federal agencies ahead of the work week.

Sunday morning, the fragile outlines of a potential deal seemed to be taking shape. On CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said the lower chamber has agreed to accept a short-term deal that would fund the government through Feb. 8 if the Senate is able to pass such a bill.

On Saturday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina suggested the bill that would fund the government in exchange for a commitment to move onto immigration after Feb. 8.

“After extensive discussions with Senators, on both sides of the aisle, I believe such a proposal would pass if it was understood that after February 8, the Senate would move to an immigration debate with an open amendment process if no agreement has been reached with the White House and House of Representatives,” Graham said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement as federal agencies began implementing shutdown procedures. McConnell told reporters that lawmakers would be “right back at it” for “as long as it takes.”

“We will keep at this until Democrats end their extraordinary filibuster of government funding and children’s healthcare, and allow a bipartisan majority of Senators to reopen the federal government for all Americans and get Congress back on track,” McConnell said Saturday on the Senate floor. Senate Democrats say they will not support a funding resolution that does not include protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children under the DACA program and spending for disaster relief.