Jury selection underway in trial for former top Cuomo aide

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jury selection is underway in the corruption trial of a former top aide to governor Andrew Cuomo. Joseph Percoco pleaded “not guilty” to federal bid-rigging and bribery charges related to the Riverbend development, considered a key to the Buffalo billion.

For decades, Percoco was a loyal aide and confidant to governor Cuomo. In fact at one time, the Governor called him a brother.

This week, he faces trial in New York City on federal charges that he used that relationship to collect $300 thousand dollars in bribe money.

An 80-page criminal complaint says Joseph Percoco’s alleged dealings took place at the highest tiers of Cuomo’s office and campaign.

These charges are related to the Riverbend Development, To the Buffalo Billion and other projects across the state.

Percoco is accused of taking up to $125-thousand dollars from two state contractors including LP Ciminelli, while he was running governor Cuomo’s re-election campaign in 2014.

He’s one of eight people being tried. But republican leaders will try to connect the Governor and his future campaign to this case. New York GOP Chairman Ed Cox and his team demonstrated outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan Monday. He was asked, “Will the republican candidates for Governor be able to capitalize on this in November?” He said, “No, he doesn’t have to, this is going to be obvious and the people of New York will invite and convict the governor next November.”

From the political perspective to the legal. Law Expert Barry Covert said this could be a look into the gritty side of how state government in Albany works. He said, “Either public officials or the family members are receiving any benefits, I think that causes a distrust from the taxpayers and the citizens from the outside, even if they don’t prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt, why did you get any benefit from any donors that we as taxpayers don’t get?”

Joseph Percoco and his team say he’s not guilty. Prosecutors will look to prove whether Percoco was financially rewarded for using the power of his job to help executives who bribed him.

But Covert says, that could be hard to do. He said, “The government has to prove not only that official received some benefits or gifts from a donor. But, exactly what that official was going to do in exchange for it and just generally receiving gifts is not sufficient.”

The trial is the first of six corruption related cases in the coming six months.

These charges are also included in an indictment that goes after the Buffalo billion bid-rigging scheme.

That case will be tried separately, but the same judge will be presiding over both cases.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday.