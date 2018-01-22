Kendrick Lamar to perform at Darien Lake

By Published:
(Kendrick Lamar/AP)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar is coming to Darien Lake on June 3.

The concert will also feature Schoolboy Q, SZA,  Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, Sir, Lance Skiiwalker and Zacari as part of The Championship Tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale January 26 at 12 p.m. Prices range from $35 to $125. Lawn four-packs will be available for $100 while they last.

Tickets can be bought at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Anyone with a concert ticket also gets same-day admission to the theme park.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

