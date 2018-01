LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man accused of supporting the terror group ISIS has pleaded guilty.

Arafat Nagi was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

He was placed under arrest in July 2015. FBI agents say they seized a number of electronic devices from Nagi’s home that month.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy will hold a conference regarding Nagi’s guilty plea at 2 p.m.