BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — M&T Bank will host a memorial service to celebrate the late Robert Wilmers on Monday.

He had been M&T Bank Corporation’s Chairman and CEO since 1993.

Wilmers is credited with growing the organization into a regional bank that operates in eight states and Washington D.C.

Wilmers passed away on December 16 at age 83.

City Hall will be lit green in his honor.